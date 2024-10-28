Society donate to chosen charity and get hands-on during castle tour

Twenty-five members of Severn and Trent District Oddfellows, part of the Oddfellows friendly society and mutual, received a tour of the castle and museum displays by staff member and military history expert Will Whitfield. A tour highlight included the prestigious Victoria Cross medal for gallantry received by Sergeant Harold Whitfield (no relation!) of the Shropshire Yeomanry/King’s Shropshire Light Infantry during the First World War (1914-18).

The Oddfellows then gathered for the formal handover of the donation cheque from Provincial Grand Master Peter Mouland to Dr Robert Mackinnon, who accepted on behalf of Richard Gough, museum director. Dr Mackinnon said: "We are extremely grateful to Peter and the Oddfellows, donations, however big or small, help us to keep marching on, connecting people with the stories of Shropshire servicemen and women and their families."

Peter explained why Soldiers of Shropshire Museum was selected to be one of the group’s chosen charities of the year: "I was a serving soldier of the 95th Shropshire Yeomanry Signal Squadron based in Sundorne, Shrewsbury. I thought it would be good to give back to those I had served with and had such great memories of over my time there and keep the history of the units there for future generations."

Group photograph outside Shrewsbury Castle of some of the Severn and Trent District Oddfellows who attended. Photo: Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

After the cheque handover, Will took the Oddfellows to the castle’s circular room where, using the museum’s handling collection of firearms (deactivated), he delivered the museum’s popular ‘weapons demo’ which runs for visitors depending on staffing capacity. After a short talk on the evolution of 300 years of British Army firearms, the Oddfellows were able to get their hands on the weapons, some really got into the spirit of handling!

An Oddfellow member with a SA80 rifle. Photo: Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

Peter describes the Oddfellows as a "society run by its members for its members and raises thousands of pounds each year for good causes. Through friendship and social events, we help our members get more enjoyment out of life and offer care and support in times of need."

Mid-tour at the castle. Photo: Soliders of Shropshire Museum

For more about the Severn and Trent Oddfellows, contact george.brotherton@oddfellows.co.uk

Soldiers of Shropshire Museum warmly welcome group tours, contact info@soldiersofshropshire.co.uk

By Robert MacKinnon - Contributor