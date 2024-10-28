Musicians 'at the top of their game' to play live folk gig

The Hunch are five musicians at the top of their game, honed from years of performance, they are a unique band - a must to see.

Mick Doonan was a founder member of the legendary 70s folk-rock band Hedgehog Pie, also fronting The Mighty Doonan's folk-rock band. Bob Thomas fronted highly respected folk-rock outfit Kitsyke Will as well as singing with The Solicitors. Then there are stunning acoustic guitarist/vocalist Chris Hanks and keyboards, accordionist/vocalist Tony Bacon, both alumni of West Yorkshire's thriving roots scene. Marcus Front then brings his unique style of percussion and vocals.

A collective ready wit and easy rapport makes a Hunch gig go with a swing.

It takes place at 8pm at The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, (Sir John Talbot's School). Tickets £18, with £6 for under 18s, available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.

By Jennifer Matthews - Contributor