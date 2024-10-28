Musicians 'at the top of their game' to play live folk gig
North Shropshire Folk are back in action on Saturday, 16 November when they host The Hunch who caught their ear and eye at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
The Hunch are five musicians at the top of their game, honed from years of performance, they are a unique band - a must to see.
Mick Doonan was a founder member of the legendary 70s folk-rock band Hedgehog Pie, also fronting The Mighty Doonan's folk-rock band. Bob Thomas fronted highly respected folk-rock outfit Kitsyke Will as well as singing with The Solicitors. Then there are stunning acoustic guitarist/vocalist Chris Hanks and keyboards, accordionist/vocalist Tony Bacon, both alumni of West Yorkshire's thriving roots scene. Marcus Front then brings his unique style of percussion and vocals.
A collective ready wit and easy rapport makes a Hunch gig go with a swing.
It takes place at 8pm at The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, (Sir John Talbot's School). Tickets £18, with £6 for under 18s, available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.
By Jennifer Matthews - Contributor