It’s official - Shropshire Army Cadet Force Trust has launched

All with one aim – to support Shropshire Army Cadets!

The primary function of the trust is to raise funds to be able to support the Cadets in Shropshire and to finance the equipment not supplied by the Ministry of Defence. This will be done via donations and sponsorship so the Trust welcomes interest from businesses and individuals who want to be part of the Cadet journey.

During the event, attendees heard from various speakers about their involvement with Shropshire army cadets. Sgt D Austin from Madeley Detachment and Band & Bugles and Cdt Downes from Copthorne Detachment and Band & Bugles who explained what the Cadets means to them.

Also, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire – Mrs Anna Turner, Dr Graham Wynn OBE (Chair of SACFT Trustees), Colonel Marius Coulon TD, MCGI Honorary Colonel & President of the Bligny Band and Bugles, Colonel John Mytton ACF Commandant and Lt Col Samantha Brettell DL QOY – all spoke about their passion for supporting the Shropshire Army Cadets and the rewards it can bring for all involved.

The Chair of the organisation is Shropshire born and bred businessman, Graham Wynn OBE. Graham said: "I am so pleased to be Chair for this organisation. Access to an establishment such as the Cadets can be a great start in life for young people. It can help them to develop transferable social and interpersonal skills, self-discipline and citizenship skills, that will benefit them in their future work life. These are skills that could give them the edge during recruitment processes.

Mrs Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and Patron of the Trust. Photo: Gavin Dickinson Photography

"Cadets will participate in training such as first aid and health and safety and will experience working as part of a team. As a Trust our mission is to ensure that no Shropshire Army Cadet will be denied the full cadet experience due to socio-economic reasons."

Patron for the Trust, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner said: "I am pleased to have been asked to be Patron of this Trust. Being part of the Cadets can offer wonderful experiences and skills to young people and gives them a great start in life that could be continued in the military or in the workplace generally."

The Bligny Band and bugles welcome the guests. Photo: Gavin Dickinson Photography

Certificates were presented by Trustees to the newly signed up Corporate Patrons and Sponsors, and details given as to how individuals and businesses can get involved to support the cadets.

For those interested in donating to or having a sponsorship package with the Shropshire Army Cadet Force Trust please visit our website or email honsec@sacft.co.uk

By Jo Baugh - Contributor