Pupils 'Wear It Pink' for breast cancer charity

The initiative was particularly meaningful for the school, as an important member of the sixth form team is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The school community rallied together to show their support and solidarity.

"We are incredibly proud of our sixth form pupils," said Deputy Head of Sixth Form Sarah Yeomans. "They are always thinking of other people and always looking for ways to help and support those who need it."

In total, the school raised £350 for Breast Cancer Support through the Wear It Pink day. This demonstrates the compassion and community spirit that are hallmarks of Haberdashers' Abraham Darby.

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby is a secondary school and sixth form located in the heart of the UK. It has a long-standing tradition of developing well-rounded, socially conscious young people. The school's sixth form, in particular, is known for its active involvement in charitable initiatives and community outreach.

The Wear It Pink day was a testament to the school's values and the dedication of its staff and pupils. By coming together to support a worthy cause, Haberdashers' Abraham Darby has set an inspiring example for other schools to follow.

By Mr D Hughes - Contributor