91-year-old former British Army rugby player named honorary guest at Oswestry Rugby Club

Don Whyte, who lives at Bluebell View care home, played hooker for a number of clubs including Waterloo in the early 1950s. Don also represented the British Army in 1948 and 1949.

During his working days, Don worked in the British Army Royal Tank Corps as a driving instructor for the Centurian Tanks. Despite hanging up his boots in 1960, Don has always maintained his love for the sport of rugby.

Don was delighted after Oswestry RFC’s Honorary Secretary, Liz Johnson, invited him to visit the club and watch a match as guest of honour. Don, accompanied by Bluebell View Wellbeing Coordinator Bev Sterry, was given a special guided tour of the club by former club president and senior club member Martin Ord.

After looking around the clubhouse and grounds, Don and Martin watched a charity match and Don reminisced through his rugby memories. He talked about the role of hooker within the rugby team and recounted his experiences whilst involved in the dark arts of the scrum.

Bluebell View Wellbeing Coordinator with resident Don Whyte at Oswestry Rugby Club. Photo: HC-One

Don was keen to pass on his words of advice to some the young players, as he said: “They’ve still got a long way to go!”

Speaking about the trip, Bluebell View Wellbeing Coordinator Bev Sterry said: “We had a wonderful visit and Don absolutely loved it. He’s been telling everyone he’s the new coach!

“We want to pass on our thanks to everyone at Oswestry RFC, and especially Liz and Martin. They really did help make a wish come true for Don.”

