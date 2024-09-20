Swim school expands across Shropshire to cater for demand

The swim school is launching its Swim Academy programme at Newport Junior School on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, where they have exclusive use, as well as providing Baby and Pre School classes at the Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort on Monday mornings.

Speaking of the expansion and launch of new services, Owner of Puddle Ducks North West Midlands & South Cheshire, Kim Pinnington commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our classes within Shropshire that will allow us to meet growing demand and teaching more children in the pool learning such an important life-saving skill.

Kim continued: “We have exclusive use of the pool at Newport Junior School, and the facilities available at Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort are lovely, it’s a fantastic venue with lots of parking, which makes it stress-free for families! We’re really excited to be able to offer these sessions to the families in our community and can’t wait to welcome them through our doors”.

For more information about the new classes at Puddle Ducks, please call 01925 393193 or visit: puddleducks.com.

By Clare Booth - Contributor