British Cycling donates ICE Trike to Shrewsbury Sports Village

An ICE Trike is a three wheeled recumbent bicycle, that offers enhanced balance and support with a low-seated position, designed for maximum comfort and stability. All ICE Trikes are manufactured by Inspired Cycle Engineering, a UK company based in Falmouth, Cornwall.

The donation marks the first step in the centres ongoing renewal and expansion programme, which is aimed at increasing opportunities for disabled cyclists by providing more inclusive and diverse cycling options.

Lyndsey Hollands, British Cycling’s National Disability Manager, said: “Limitless, British Cycling’s disability and para-cycling program, is all about breaking down barriers for disabled people in cycling. By gifting clubs and locations equipment like the ICT Trike, we are helping to remove the obstacles that prevent access to cycling.”

Ioan Said, Cycling Development Lead at Shrewsbury Sports Village, said: “We are always looking to expand our offerings and improve the experiences for disabled cyclists.

“The addition of the ICE Trike is an exciting step forward for us, and soon we will be offering even more opportunities for cyclists of all abilities and para-cyclists to enjoy racing here at the Sports Village.”

Peter Davis, Shropshire Council Leisure Services Manager, said: “Shropshire Council’s partner operator, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, continue to extend their inclusive cycling development programme at the Sports Village, and we are extremely grateful that British Cycling are supporting their efforts with the donation of an ICE Trike.

This is a great example of partnership work between the National Governing Body and local facility operator in providing opportunities for all.”

To find out more information about Shrewsbury Sports Village, please visit shropshireleisurecentres.com/shrewsbury-sports-village/

By Sasha Benfield- Contributor