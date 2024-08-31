Iconic indie band heading to Shrewsbury music & wellbeing festival

Now in its third year, it will feature multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, delicious streetfood, and wellness zone to which the festival in part gets its name. In addition to music, free wellbeing demos and children's activities, will also take place throughout the weekend.

Over 100 acts have been confirmed to perform including Embrace who since their debut album peaked at number one 25 years ago and went platinum, the band have gone onto release eight albums acquiring various silverware. Their two x Platinum album – Out of Nothing will be marking its 20th anniversary. They already join an array of top acts scheduled to play, including Tom Meighan formally of Kasabian, TV and Radio 6 personality Craig Charles, iconic 90s band The Farm famed for their 'all together now' anthem, MR C famed for The Shaman and Ebeneezer Goode and Mungos Hi FI amongst many more. Over 100 artists are scheduled to perform, but this year one lucky band and one lucky DJ will get the chance to perform on the same stage.

All entrants need to do is follow the instructions on Heal Festivals Social Media – essentially using the #BOTBHEAL2024 hashtag for bands to link to two great tracks they want to put forward, and for DJs uploading roughly a 20 minute mix to SoundCloud not forgetting to use the #DJHEAL2024 hashtag. In both instances emailing: admin@healfestival.co.uk with their bio and location of their uploads.

The Enemy at last year's festival Photo: James Warman / Heal Festival

In a statement, Barry Holland one of Heal Festivals Music co-ordinators said: “Being a DJ myself I remember how difficult it was to break through and play out. This is a perfect opportunity to introduce yourself to the festival, perform on a stage featuring world renowned acts, getting much needed exposure both online and potentially to the festival audience if they are successful in winning”

For tickets, head to healfestival.co.uk

Photo: Heal Festival

Any businesses, organisations or individuals who would like to hear about the sponsorship/advertising package available through Heal Festival, or wants to discuss ways they can help such a good cause, should contact the festival via email at admin@healfestival.co.uk.

By Grant Edwards - Contributor