Shrewsbury baby charity holding family fun day this weekend

The Family Fun Day is open to families of all ages from 11am to 3.30pm, with many exciting activities throughout the day to participate in, such as dance classes, games, storytelling time, and a bouncy castle!

Baby Stop, the Shrewsbury-based charity aimed at supporting local families with baby items, will be holding the event to raise money to help them throughout the year. Founded in 2021, Baby Stop is a charitable project and part of Severn Community Trust. Baby Stop provides free baby products to families across Shrewsbury. Anyone is welcome to come to the Baby Shares, which take place at our base at Martin Wilson School or at one of our pop-up events at local community locations in Shrewsbury.

The Fun Day will also feature a Baby Share, where a variety of baby items and products will be up for grabs, including pre-loved clothes, bags, toys, coats, and larger items such as cots, bouncers, baths, high chairs, and more. All items are free for families to take home.

Joanna Purslow, Founder of Baby Stop said: “It’s an exciting opportunity for Baby Stop to put on this event, the first of its kind for us. We offer a lot at our Baby Shares and are grateful for the donations we receive, but the running cost means we need financial donations to keep running. We look forward to seeing everyone at our Fun Day and remind people to bring their pennies to help keep Baby Stop going!”

Tabitha one of our BabyStop volunteers looking forward to the fun day. Photo: babystop.uk

Baby Stop accepts donations throughout the year, you can drop donations off at Martin Wilson School on Sundays from 10am-12pm every week, or bring items along to our shares.

By David Purslow - Contributor