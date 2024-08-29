Popular autumn plant fair returning to Weston Park

Organiser Martin Blow said: “This will be Plant Hunters’ Fairs last plant fair of the 2024 season in this area and we are looking forward to a colourful and busy end to the plant fair season.

"Now’s the time to make the most of the late sun and get out and enjoy your garden and Plant Hunters’ Fairs are a great place to pick up some plants to add some late colour to your garden or even to get ahead for spring with bulbs and plants to get planted now for an early show of colour.

"This year we have a brilliant line-up of top nurseries and garden accessories from across the country who will be bringing a wide range of plants for your garden. If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips."

"Visitors can also explore the gardens, enjoy the miles of woodland walks and lakes at Weston. Bring the kids for the adventure playground. This is a great chance to enjoy the changing season at Weston Park and pick up some lovely plants at the same time."

The event is open from 10am to 4pm and there is free parking. Dogs on leads are very welcome, as are picnics. Tickets are now on sale offering a special half price entry for the plant fair, gardens and parkland of just £4 when buying an advance ticket from: weston-park.com.Without an advance ticket, entry is £8 (pay on the gate).

Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for list of nurseries attending.

By Janet Blow - Contributor