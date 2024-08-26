Explore Grade II listed Shrewsbury church and enjoy its summer festival

There will be a range of stalls set up inside and outside this sandstone church whose origins date back to the 12th century as a hospital chapel. There will be cake and produce stalls, second hand books and jigsaws, a plant sale, and traditional games, along with performances of music and poetry. Tea, coffee, cakes and refreshments will be available. The festival provides an ideal opportunity to explore this historic Grade II listed church.

Various bus routes from the town centre pass along Wenlock Road and London Road. There is a Shropshire Council car park nearby on London Road.

By John Pryce-Jones - Contributor