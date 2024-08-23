Class of 2024 celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Particular congratulations go to Emily Russell (Farndon) with her standout results - an incredible ten grade 9s. Hot on her heels is Amelia Bocan (Farndon) who secured an amazing eight grade 9s and two grade 8s. Also celebrating success are Leo Dixon (Wrexham) who achieved a fantastic six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7, Owen Shrimplin (Whitchurch) who achieved an impressive five grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7, Hope Wormley (Whitchurch) who achieved four grade 9s and five grades 8s, as well as Keziah Burge (Bickerton) and Laura Berisa (Clutton) who both achieved five grade 9s, two grades 8s and two grade 7s.

In addition to this, 33 Year 11 students also achieved the top grades (9-7) in at least seven subjects. These include: Amelie Barry (Bunbury); Phoebe Blake (Farndon); Beth Bryant (Malpas); Reuben Burge (Bickerton); Ella Catherall (Aldersey); George Chaloner (Shocklach); Oliver Chapman-Brown (Holt); Rebecca Clark (Malpas); Olivia Davies (Farndon); Charlotte Dunn (Farndon); Thomas Edwards (Bronington); Rhys Evans (Wrexham); Kathryn Gray (Wrexham); Nox Guenther (Chester); Kristel Guerra (Threapwood); Emily Haycox (Wrexham); Katie Holmes (Tattenhall); Joseph Hughes (Tilston); Maisy Jeffery (Threapwood); Owen MacKreth (Tilston); Kian Maxwell-Keys (Malpas); Zoe McKew (Malpas); Austin Morgan-Williams (Handley); Lawson Morgan-Williams (Handley); Eliza Sugden (Whitchurch); Amber Thompson (Whitchurch); Ted Tindle (Malpas); Maisy Tudor (Nomansheath); Jonnie Vernon (Farndon); Edie Walker (Whitchurch); Harriet Wheeler (Tattenhall); Molly Williams (Malpas); and Thomas Wyndham Lewis (Nomansheath).

Performance across all subjects was strong again this year and there were some incredibly impressive achievements for individual subjects including at the higher level. Of particular note were Art, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Drama, English Language and Physics where over 90 per cent of all grades achieved were no less than a grade 4.

The Class of 2024 have been a particularly special year group, and this Year 11 cohort will be remembered for their commitment to their studies, their invaluable contributions to the school and wider community and for their engagement in an extensive range of extra-curricular activities such as drama, Duke of Edinburgh award, music, and a wide range of sports.

Celebration time following GCSE results! Photo: Bishop Heber High School

Celebration time following GCSE results! Photo: Bishop Heber High School

The School is also celebrating the success of Year 10 students, who were once again entered for their English Language GCSE a year early, with strong individual and collective results. 84 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or better – a great springboard for their Year 11 GCSEs next Summer!

Celebration time following GCSE results! Photo: Bishop Heber High School

Headteacher, Mr Curry, is delighted with another set of hugely impressive results. He said, “Heber has a long history of success, and this cohort of students has continued to build on previous achievements. The combination of the students’ hard work, staff who go the extra mile and highly supportive families has proved once again to be very successful. Staff at Bishop Heber High School want all our students to have the opportunity to succeed and we are extremely proud that students from across the ability range have achieved such great qualifications which will unlock so many opportunities for them. I’d like to praise every single one of our Year 11 students and thank them for how they approached their studies and exams with commitment, determination, and a positive mindset. I am pleased to be welcoming back most of the students to our highly successful Sixth Form in September when we will have the opportunity to celebrate these wonderful results.”

Head of Year 11 Mr Ridley could not be more pleased, " I am delighted with these outstanding results and am genuinely proud of this year group. It has been a real pleasure working with these students since they were in Year 7, particularly over the past two years when they demonstrated dedication to their GCSE studies and a determination to succeed. This cohort have also acted as role models for their fellow students, conducting themselves with maturity and kindness. The students can take their next steps with pride and confidence, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Our Director of Sixth Form, Mr Garnham added, “Following on from the fantastic Sixth Form results last week, these results demonstrate that Bishop Heber High School continues to offer exciting and successful learning opportunities for all young people. We are looking forward to welcoming most of our Year 11 students into the Sixth Form where they will be valued senior members of the Heber community.”

By Miss J Middleton - Contributor