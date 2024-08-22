Students achieve 'outstanding' set of GCSE results

40 per cent of all grades achieved by the pupils were at 7 or above, which is a significant increase compared with 2023.

The percentage of grade 9s awarded has increased by just over seven per cent when compared to last year. Over 12 per cent of GCSEs awarded this year were at the highest grade attainable.

Just under 80 per cent of all the grades achieved were at grade 5 (defined as a ‘strong pass’) or above, which represents a 3.1 per cent increase on the number of grades achieved at grade 5 and above in 2023 and a 5.5 per cent increase compared with 2019.

Discounting the three years where grading was distorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s GCSE pass rate of 91.4 per cent is the highest the school has achieved in over a decade and is over six per cent higher than in 2019.

Mr Ben Smith, Deputy Head (Academic), said: “Our Fifth Form students have achieved an outstanding set of GCSE results this year.

“The proportion of top grades awarded has increased significantly, as has the school’s GCSE ‘pass rate’ in comparison with five years ago.

“This year’s results are particularly impressive considering that this is the first year since 2020 and the disruption caused by the pandemic when no substantial changes in the distribution of grades is expected at a national level.

“One would have anticipated that the percentage of grade 9s would remain very similar to the number achieved last year. Instead, it has increased this year by just over seven per cent.

“The same trend can be seen in the percentage of 9-7 grades awarded, which has risen this year by almost six per cent.

“These results demonstrate that Wrekin is extremely effective in supporting the most able to achieve at the highest levels at GCSE while also enabling the majority of students to achieve or, in many cases exceed, their academic potential.

“It is pleasing to see that the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, such as learning online during a formative stage of their secondary education, have had little discernible long-term impact on this cohort.”

By James Pugh - Contributor