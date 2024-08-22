Oswestry School students celebrate excellent GCSE results

Amongst those receiving their results today was member of staff Rob Howell who for the past three years has set himself the goal of sitting a GCSE science exam each year. Having secured a Grade 4 in GCSE Chemistry in 2022 and a Grade 5 in GCSE Physics in 2022, Rob has completed the hat-trick with another Grade 5 in GCSE Biology. Rob, who this year was named as a finalist in the TES Awards in the Learning Support Assistant of the Year category, says that he has no plans to further expand his GCSE portfolio, but has gained a great deal from the experience in understanding more clearly the pressures and challenge that the students that he supports go through in preparing for examination.

Results time! Photo Oswestry School

Headmaster of Oswestry School, Peter Middleton, said: “As an inclusive, non-selective school, we place importance in supporting the aspirations of all pupils and I’m delighted with the personal bests that have been achieved from this group of hard-working students who have been brilliantly supported by their teachers and the wider staff support network.”

“As our recent excellent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection testified, Oswestry pupils are confident learners benefitting from innovative and personalised teaching and learning, and are nurtured, encouraged and celebrated within a supportive, close-knit community. They can all be very proud of their achievements, and we look forward to supporting them as they move into their Sixth Form studies where we are confident, they will further thrive, flourish and find their forte.”

By Jo Barr - Contributor