Marches of Time: A history weekend festival in the Welsh Marches

The second Marches of Time Weekend Festival has more speakers and an extra venue in the form of St Michael & All Angels Church at Pitchford, as well as historical re-enactors and local food.

A diverse range of subjects - from the Crusaders to the Cold War, and the Monarchy to the Olympic Games - will be presented both “in conversation” and through illustrated talks, providing lots of interest and variety for everyone across the weekend, all within the setting of these two historic gems.

Inspired by well-known events such as the Chalke History Festival and the world-renowned Hay Festival, Caroline Magnus of Stokesay Court and Rowena Colthurst and James Nason of Pitchford Hall are organising this event for the second year running and very much hope it will become an annual fixture in The Welsh Marches.

We are aiming to celebrate our extraordinary and rich history, from the Welsh Marches to the wider world beyond, and we want to create a Festival that will encompass both sides of the English / Welsh border.

We want to see schools and educational establishments across the region playing a key role in our development. We appeal to local schools and universities to reach out to us to demonstrate their support and help us secure the future of the Marches of Time Festival.

This year too, we have day tickets available for each venue allowing people to book three talks in one go for a reduced price, offering a full day out.

Barista Coffee, tea, hot drinks and soft drinks, cakes, lunches, teas as well as wines and beers will be available – in the Old Kitchens at Stokesay and Orangery at Pitchford.

The international best-selling wine writer, Hugh Johnson, will join us on September 14 for ‘A Brief History of Wine’ as part of the Marches of Time History Festival with Pitchford Hall.

Some of the speakers at Stokesay Court. Photo: Stokesay Court

Hugh will begin his talk about the History of Wine accompanied by a specially chosen wine tasting hosted by Tanners Wines. After the talk and wine tasting, there will be an evening reception, with delicious local food from the Ludlow Farm Shop including a complimentary glass of wine.

James Nason notes that: “Building on last year’s success we have attracted a great selection of national and local historians to enthrall and inspire us in three wonderful Shropshire venues – Stokesay Court, Pitchford Hall, and Pitchford Church, all set within the stunning Shropshire Hills countryside. This year we’re also mixing the historical talks with re-enactors, living history demonstrations, great local food and drink to celebrate the important history of the Marches.”

Caroline Magnus says: “I am delighted to see the Marches of Time Weekend Festival continuing into its second year. We have a wonderful line-up of speakers and entertainment to look forward to this September and the enthusiasm with which the programme has been received is both exciting and hugely encouraging. I would like to add my personal thanks to our sponsors and supporters who will make this event possible.”

We are very grateful to our sponsors Strutt & Parker, Tanners Wines, Weatherbys Bank, and the Ludlow Farm Shop for their backing, and to the Stokesay and Pitchford Estates for the initial funding.

Speakers at Pitchford Hall. Photo: Pitchford Hall

The 2024 line-up contains many well-known names and personalities, for more details visit: marchesoftime.co.uk or email marchesoftime@gmail.com.

By Isabel Mathias - Contributor