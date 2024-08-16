Group offers fun and exercise for older people

Run by local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, the Ludlow Midweek Movers meet every Wednesday, 1.30pm to 2.30pm, at St Peter’s Church Parish Centre, Henley Road, Ludlow, SY8 1QZ.

“Regular physical activity in later life is important for so many reasons. Not only will your health improve but you’ll also meet new people and have fun,” said Karen Rawlings, senior development officer at the charity.

“We’re starting up again on September 4, and it would be lovely to welcome some new members along to join us.

“Keeping yourself fit helps you to maintain a healthy weight, can reduce your risk of falls by strengthening your muscles, and it’s even linked to supporting your thinking skills.

Gentle exercise can boost your mood and energy levels, and of course this is a very social thing to do. Joining a class can help you to make friends.”

For further details on the group, telephone 01743 233123, or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk or visit the website at ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk

By Phil Gillam - Contributor