Dancing shoes at the ready - Shrewsbury care home to host community carnival

On Sunday, 25 August, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, is inviting local people to move their feet at the home’s very own version of Notting Hill Carnival.

Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s largest carnival, is an annual celebration of Caribbean culture held in London in late August.

There will be live carnival-inspired music from local steel brass band, Caribbean Sunshine Community Steel Band, sure to get everyone moving, with Caribbean snacks to enjoy.

Members of the community will also be able to take a tour around the care home, which features its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Here at Oxbow Manor, we strive to play an active role in our community, which is why we’re thrilled to be opening our doors to local people for our carnival extravaganza.

“Our carnival event offers an excellent opportunity for everyone to get their dancing shoes on and feel the beat of the music, as well as showing visitors what life is like at Oxbow Manor.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for what we expect to be an exciting day of music and dancing for all ages!”

For further details, contact Customer Relations Manager, Ann Rose, on 01743 598505, email ann.rose@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/oxbow-manor.

By Ellen Lovatt - Contributor