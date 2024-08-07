Sales near completion on prestigious Broseley housing development

Harwood The Estate Agents said only a small number of certain types of properties on the Rosewood development remained unsold and they were confident sale boards would ‘very soon’ announce completion of the whole development.

“This has proven to be an interesting project,” Patrick Smitheman, Managing Director of Harwood The Estate Agents, of Broseley, said.

“It will be a pleasure acting for the developer going forward and to be able to finally announce the full launch of the final properties.”

Developer partner James Scott has been so taken with the site that he has reserved a plot himself, saying: “I am delighted that the site is now almost complete and that families are moving in. The interest from the start, thanks to Harwood, has been excellent, with over half the site being reserved off plan.”

He placed this down to the ‘magnificent location’ with its proximity to Ironbridge and the World Heritage Site and the great town of Broseley with it local restaurants, shops and countryside walks.

“Another benefit is having a highly rated school – John Wilkinson – within a five minute walk which has been a big draw to this site.”

Harwood The Estate Agents say the properties, which are well spaced, ranged from two to five bedrooms. All of them have large gardens and the access was ‘excellent’.

James added: “We are very pleased with the level of interest and we believe Harwood will soon be posting sold on all the remaining properties.”

By Peter Love - Contributor