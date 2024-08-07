Beer festival in memory of 'friend' to raise funds for mental health charity

The 'RR' beer festival takes its name from the childhood club started by friend and local, Tom Hooper, who sadly took his own life earlier this year. So the festival is in his memory, with 50p from every pint to be donated to Mind, the mental health charity.

To accompany the selection of beers and ciders, sandwiches and crisps will be on sale, with Irish folk music and local sea shanty group, The Press Gangers, performing in the afternoon.

The festival is to be held in the yard behind Daphne’s in Presteigne (LD8 2BE) from 11am to 9pm, and entrance is free. Please come and join us to raise funds for this important charity.

By Daniel Davies - Contributor