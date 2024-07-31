Hospice staff take to the skies for charity

Jackie Crouch, Carolyn James, and Natalie Durham will be leaping from the skies on Saturday, August 10, at Skydive Tilstock in Whitchurch.

Natalie Durham, Facilities Administrator at Nightingale House, shared her motivation for taking part.

She said: “My stepdad passed away three years ago due to cancer, and I have always wanted to raise money for a charity in his honour.

“After joining Nightingale House Hospice, I decided I would like to help fundraise. When I heard about the skydiving challenge, I knew this was the one for me!

“This is the perfect way to raise money for a great cause and do it in my stepdad’s honour. I know he would be super proud of me for completing the challenge and seeing the money go to such a fantastic hospice, supporting everything and everyone involved to help Nightingale provide the amazing services we offer.”

Carolyn James, Wellbeing Lead (RGN) at Nightingale House, expressed her deep connection to the cause and said: “I wanted to take part in a charity event to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice, as the hospice holds a special place in my heart.

“I feel privileged to work at Nightingale House… It is much more than a job. It’s a commitment to making an impact on the lives of patients and their families. We are there to guide them through the most difficult times with compassion, support, and dignity.”

Jackie Crouch, a Social Worker at the hospice, also shared her reasons for joining the skydive.

She said: “I decided to sign up and do the skydive to raise awareness and funds for the hospice, all the work we do, and the services they provide, not just for patients but for their families and loved ones.

“Five years ago, in 2019, I did a skydive for Weston Park Cancer Charity in memory of my dad, who I also lost that year. My family and I had such an incredible experience being in a hospice during Dad’s illness, so we have witnessed first-hand the invaluable work that everyone does. I am really looking forward to jumping alongside colleagues and other supporters, as there is the reassurance that we’re all in this together and raising money for the hospice!”

The skydiving event promises to be a remarkable experience for the trio, embodying their commitment to supporting the vital work of Nightingale House Hospice. The hospice continues to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families, making a significant difference in the community.

For more information on how to support Jackie, Carolyn, and Natalie in their fundraising efforts, please visit the Nightingale skydive Just Giving page or search: justgiving.com/campaign/nightingale-house-skydive-2024.

By Rachelle McLachlan - Contributor