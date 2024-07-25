Theatre company provides stellar arts participation for Shropshire's youth

Summer Drama in the Forest runs from August 5 to 9 at Wrekin Forest School, Telford. Half of the 23 places are provided for free via Telford & Wrekin Council's Healthy, Happy and Active Holidays Scheme. Remaining places are heavily subsidised to overcome any income barriers and free food is provided for all.

The participants aged 6 to 12 are to co-create their own versions of fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Billy Goats Gruff and Rapunzel in small groups of four or five. Each group will have a volunteer in charge, all passionate about fostering the children’s confidence and creativity. The children and volunteers will get to experience outdoor workshops led by dance, drama, music, forest school and craft professionals which all lead to a triumphant sharing of their work on the last day with friends and family. Working with different art forms allows young people to freely explore their creativity as well as providing a variety of engagement options for different learning styles and neurodiversity.

Hannah de Quincey, Artistic Director of Moonstruck Astronaut, declares: "I am humongously grateful to the Arts Council for their award this year. The funding has meant the Drama in the Forest project can grow in scope and creativity with more expert artists involved, deepening its impact on all participants and volunteers whilst enabling the theatre company to develop vital administration behind the scenes. This year, we are introducing an African group dance and getting stuck into making fairytale sets out of cardboard!"

Spring Drama in the Forest ran in the first week of the Easter school holidays at the events site of Wrekin Forest School. Participants aged 6 to 12 were tasked with coming up with their own versions of Aesop’s Fables in groups of five which they performed to friends and families at the end of the week. Feedback from parents: 'It's been great for her confidence', 'It's not like being inside a theatre, they just get to express themselves', 'I just love picking you up and there's always a big smile on your face'.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: "We're delighted to support Drama in the Forest thanks to almost £36,000 through National Lottery Project Grants. These workshops, which are accessible to all children and young people in Shropshire, will offer them the opportunity to explore their creativity in a fun and inspiring setting.

By Hannah de Quincey - Contributor