Shropshire craft fair organiser announces exciting line-up of upcoming events!

Established in 2023, Bijoux Events have been running successful events which provide a platform for local makers to showcase their talents whilst building a supportive community.

Each event will feature a diverse array of stalls offering handcrafted items ranging from jewellery, textiles, ceramics and home decor to unique art pieces and gourmet food products.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the artisans behind the creations, learn about their craft and purchase one-of-a-kind items directly from the makers.

We are thrilled to bring these events to Shropshire, our events not only showcase the incredible talent of our local artisans and crafters but also strengthen our community by encouraging people to shop locally and support small businesses. We invite everyone to join us for a few hours of creativity, inspiration and fun. Our events are held throughout the year in various locations across Shropshire, offering a vibrant and supportive environment for both makers and visitors.

At Castle Hall, Bridgnorth children can complete free activities and win prizes. Photo: Bijoux Events Limited

In addition to the stalls the events held at Castle Hall, Bridgnorth provide free activities for children giving them the chance to win prizes.

At Telford Centre local musicians provide entertainment and at the Cock Hotel, for that cheeky midweek outing there is a selection of delicious food and drink available to purchase.

Bijoux Events curates a wonderful selection of artisans for each event. Photo: Bijoux Events Limited

Bijoux Events is run by a maker for the maker. We are dedicated to promoting the work of local artisans and providing a platform for them to connect with the community.

For information on upcoming events, or if you would like to join as a stallholder, visit: bijoux-events.co.uk or email info@bijoux-events.co.uk.

By Chantelle Francis - Contributor