Green Wales attraction leads nominations for UK Theme Park Award

The popular attraction is going head-to-head with the operator of attractions like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, as well as sites like Drayton Manor and Fantasy Island in the 2024 UK Theme Park Awards.

GreenWood has been shortlisted three times in the Best Sustainability Initiative category in recognition of its relentless commitment to lessening its impact on the environment. Two of its unique rides have made the shortlist, as well as the adventure park’s overall commitment to going and staying green.

GreenWood’s shortlisted entries:

Green Dragon Roller Coaster - the world’s only people-powered rollercoaster uses nothing but energy of its riders to spiral its way through the trees. The 250-metre track, which features a 360-horizontal loop, carries up to 20 people and even transfers energy back into the grid when running at full capacity.

Solar Splash - the giant water slide was the UK’s first solar-powered ride and boasts two 60-metre wave chutes, as well as a longer spiral slide. The ride is connected to GreenWood’s own 576-panel solar array, which also powers much of rest of the park’s infrastructure.

Going Green - aside from the individual rides, GreenWood showcases innovative techniques to ensure its environmental impact is a little as possible. The site has adopted rainwater harvesting, a dedicated solar farm and a newly drilled borehole for fresh water to contribute to its goal of becoming self-sustaining. It’s a day out unlike any other, where fun and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

Steve Lester, interim general manager at GreenWood Family Park said: “Since GreenWood was founded in 1993, sustainability has been at the heart of everything we do. We have always been at the forefront of integrating sustainable techniques into the park’s operation so to receive this recognition is a great celebration of the efforts of our team over the last three decades.

“We now need Wales to get behind us, to help GreenWood win a UK Theme Park Award!”

You can cast your vote for GreenWood Family Park at: ukthemeparkawards.com/vote.

By Dan Kemp - Contributor