Strawberries and cream go down a treat at Newport community tennis event

The 2024 Wimbledon Men’s Final Day started with a fun, social tournament in the morning in which 24 members battled it out in mixed pairings. Players then went off-court to gather with members of the local community, on picnic blankets and deck chairs, to cheer on their favourite player, whilst enjoying a Pimm’s fruit cup with strawberries and cream. Spectators were seated on a beautiful lawn just off the middle of the High Street, courtesy of the Newport Literary Institute, under the picturesque canopy of a historic, large and leafy lime tree.

Abigail Hind, Nick Rutter, May Morgillo, Tina Dean, Molly Insall, Sue Rutter and Roger Dean. Photo: Molly Insall

Where better to watch two of the best players in the World, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, battle it out? Alcaraz, retained his title, beating Djokovic in three sets, whilst being watched by HRH the Princess of Wales.

By Abigail Hind - Contributor