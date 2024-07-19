Shrewsbury Chamber’s Best New Business prepares for big opening weekend

We would love to invite Shrewsbury locals to soak in this moment and celebrate with us, where you can shop all the latest Korean Pop Group merchandise, Korean skincare and so much more!

Lilakshop started as a passion project by owner Cerys Howell in January 2023 where she funnelled her love for Korean music and culture into the online business. After immediate success, with a turnover of £330k in their first year of trading, the shop has grown exponentially - getting their own office and shop space on Shrewsbury’s iconic Claremont Hill and adding more staff to the team.

Cerys and the rest of the Lilakshop team won Shropshire Chamber’s Best New Business award last month, making her one of the youngest award-winning business owners at the age of 23. Priding themselves in being run by fans, for fans they have created a community space for like-minded individuals and are ready to bring this to the Shrewsbury public.

“With growing up in Shrewsbury, it felt important and special to start this new journey here. As a small independent business, we hope to encourage and maintain the unique high street atmosphere that Shrewsbury has by bringing an extra 'Lilak' touch!”, said Cerys.

“As someone who didn’t go to university as it wasn’t for me, Lilakshop is proof that passion, tenacity, and hard work can provide results. My advice would be to not be afraid to try something new or force yourself to do what is always expected. You’re young, explore that!

Miriam Mathie, Social Media Manager at Lilakshop, said: “The community we’ve already established with Lilakshop is Shrewsbury-based but felt worldwide. I currently work remotely from Glasgow, and we joke and dream of expanding the business to Scotland one day!”

With promotions to celebrate the store's opening, pop to see us between 10am and 6pm - we hope to see you there!

By Alex Howell - Contributor