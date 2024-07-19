Shrewsbury artist’s work chosen for London’s Royal Academy

The theme of this year’s RA Summer Exhibition was about the space in between things, and as Joanna explains, she chose to look at an overcrowded owls' nest where even the visiting spider is jostling for space. The expressions on her owls' faces says it all.

She was delighted to discover her work ‘No More Room’ sold prior to the exhibition opening to the public, but sad that in a similar, but real situation, where an owl nest was featured on TVs Springwatch only one owl survived the overcrowded environment.

Joanna said: "Choosing a natural palette was a change from my previous brightly coloured paintings. With this painting I enjoyed the challenge of expressing myself through pattern and texture, using only acrylic paint on canvas and the black floating frame to emphasis the dark night surrounding them. The painting is very naïve in many ways, but so are the owls. Each one has their own individual personality and emotions emphasising the dilemma they find themselves in.

"I tend to paint from the heart and don’t follow any particular style or subject matter. I like to experiment, until I create something that speaks for itself. Art is a language without words and having originally studied English at university and won awards for my short story writing, it is wonderful to return to my first love and escape into a world where my paintings can speak for themselves."

Joanna has recently undertaken a course in Developing Abstract with the St Ives School of Painting and will continue to study and look at new approaches. She undertook a course in Art Therapy and worked mentoring students with learning difficulties at Ludlow College in photography. Both her mother and great grandmother were artists in their own right and so as she puts it, she constantly lived in a studio and art gallery.

Photo: Joanna Wimberley Smith

"As children, my brother and I, were always encouraged to draw and there was no shortage of art supplies available. Mum just encouraged us to have a second talent and never give up the day job. Art is such a competitive world and only the few actually make a living at it. An Art Teacher, she died, very suddenly in February, and it is my greatest regret that she has not been here to witness my success. The last painting I showed her was ‘Joan’, so I am delighted that this has been chosen to be part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail this summer.

Joanna's artwork. Photo: Joanna Wimberley Smith

"When I’m not selling paintings, you can find me selling houses, as I work part time for a local estate agents – never give up the day job!"

Details of Joanna’s work can be found on her website: joannawimberleysmithartist.co.uk or Instagram page.

By Joanna Wimberley Smith - Contributor