Much Wenlock riding centre celebrates success on national stage with royal presentation

The Cavalier Centre had a very successful weekend over July 12-14 at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Hartpury.

One of the centre's volunteers, Georgia Halliwell-Paget, won the RDA’s Young Volunteer of the Year trophy, which was presented by HRH The Princess Royal.

Competitors from the Cavalier Centre competed in carriage driving, showjumping, various levels of dressage including freestyle dressage to music, vaulting and the Countryside Challenge obstacle course. There was a slate of successful places including several firsts and a couple of Class Champions.

Competitors from the Cavalier Centre at the RDA National Championships. Photo: Stuart Collins

Rachel Lambert-Jones, Centre Manager at the Cavalier Centre, said: "It's so exciting to see so many of our people compete successfully on the national stage. Supported by our amazing volunteers, ponies, coaches and team, they all did incredibly well and we are so proud of them all."

By Richard Belcham - Contributor