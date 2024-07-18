Ludlow Repair Café ready for summer event - whatever the weather!

This has always been referred to as their ‘summer’ event which, sadly, doesn’t seem to apply this year. However, and as always, regardless of the weather, the Ludlow Repair Café will be opening its doors again on Saturday, 27 July at the Elim Church Hall in Lower Galdeford between 9.30am and 12 noon.

As usual, this is a drop-off session but the Repair Café organisers are now asking for electrical items to be dropped off between 9.30am and 10.30am to give the repairers more time to tackle them during the morning. Sadly, they are unable to accept TVs but pretty well anything else, as long it it’s easily portable, is welcome!

All items must be collected on the day between 11.30am and 12.15pm and owners are asked to make sure that all items are cleaned beforehand.

There is no charge for any repairs tackled and achieved but donations are always welcomed.

Di Lyle, who started the Ludlow Repair Café and continues to run it, explains: “Donations help with the running costs of the café, covering venue hire for the quarterly events, publicity to advertise those events and the At-Home service we run in between, insurance to cover the repair team and our customers who use our services, the annual re-calibration of our PAT test machines and stocking and replenishing our communal tool resources. They also go towards one social event – a way of saying thank you to the team for the time they have themselves donated!”

The At-Home service mentioned by Di, runs throughout the year so anyone unable to get to the Elim church on the day, or for items which stop working in between the quarterly events, help is just a phone call or an email away.

So – as it says on their advertising, don’t bin it, but bring it! Every repair saves the owner money and in the long term, saves the planet!

For more information or to join the merry band of repairers, contact Di Lyle on 07784 620 624 or email ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com.

By Di Lyle - Contributor