History group and primary school work together to bring history to life

The local St Lawrence’s Primary School was built on the site of the Church Stretton Workhouse after it was demolished in 1959 and one of the present-day teachers, Mr Reynolds, who is also a trained archaeologist, organised a dig during the first Covid lockdown. The children unearthed two pieces of a clay tobacco pipe which dated to the time of the Workhouse. They donated the pieces to the Local History Group and, recently, copies of the History Group’s exhibition posters were donated to the school, to be used as part of their teaching material.

Mr Reynolds said: “the finding of the remains of a clay pipe by the children and the work of the local history group researchers have really come together, to excite the imagination of the children and enhance the way in which they have engaged with this part of the syllabus”.

Schoolchildren’s visit to the Church Stretton Workhouse Exhibition. Photo: Mike Reynolds

The posters and some exhibits will be on display in the school during the Church Stretton Arts Festival, from 7.30pm on Monday, 29 July until 5pm on Saturday, 10 August. Entrance to the Arts Exhibition is £4 for the opening reception on 29 July, and just £1 thereafter, which allows further free visits as many times as visitors wish. There will be no additional charge to visit the Workhouse Exhibition itself but visitors must buy a ticket to the Art Exhibition itself.

Mike Reynolds contemplating the site of the children’s dig. Photo: Yvonne Roberts

By Yvonne Roberts - Contributor