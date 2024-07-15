Recognising Diversity and Achievement: Nominations open for the Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards 2024

For the past two years, these prestigious awards have attracted hundreds of nominations and finalists from across the UK. Past winners include Jimi Famurewa, Akoko, Rahel Stephanie, Manju Patel, and Ahmed Abdalla.

This year is set to be bigger and better, supported by returning sponsors Decanter, Deliveroo, OpenTable and Caterer.com, with 300 guests expected to attend.

The Award Categories for the 2024 BIH Spotlight Awards are as follows:

Individual

Chef of the Year

Pastry Chef of the Year

Rising Star

Writer of the Year

Drinks Professional of the Year

Head Office Impact

Cuisine

African Food

Caribbean Food

East and Southeast Asian Food

South Asian Food

Middle Eastern Food

Business

Bar/Pub of the Year

Brand of the Year

In addition, two People’s Choice awards will be decided upon by calculating the most votes received for the person and restaurant, respectively:

The Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year

The Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year

Employers and employees are invited to actively participate in the awards process by submitting nominations across all categories. Self-nominations are also welcomed.

The expert judging panel, which is a long list of esteemed hospitality leaders, will evaluate the submissions and determine the shortlist and ultimate winners.

Judges include Development Chef Nitisha Patel, Co-Founder Monica Berg, Founder Peter Martin, and Chef and Writer Akwasi Brenya Mensah, and People Director Joanne Sullivan

Lorraine Copes, Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, says: "I am extremely proud and privileged to bring these awards back for a third time. We all recognise the importance of being seen and celebrated; these awards are designed to do just that. I also emphasise the power of career role models within this industry, and our awards improve the visibility of our industry's best from ethnically diverse backgrounds."

Akwasi Brenya-Mensah , Awards Judge, Chef and Writer, says: "I’m honoured to be part of the judging panel for the BIH Spotlight awards, I think it is really important to have recognition and celebration that is reflective of the breadth, depth and diversity within the UK’s thriving hospitality, food and drinks industry."

Nomination submissions will close on 22 July, and the finalists will be published on 2 September, winners will be announced at the live ceremony on Monday, 21 October. Nominations can be submitted here at bihospitality.co.uk.

By L CF - Contributor