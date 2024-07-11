Shropshire based landscapers wins top prize at national awards

Now in its eleventh year, the annual awards – which took place at the Mercure Daventry on Friday, 28 June - are run by leading paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best talent the garden landscaping industry has to offer in quality workmanship, design expertise and customer service. This year’s awards have seen landscapers from across the UK submit high quality designs into a variety of categories, from Most Challenging Project to Best Driveway Transformation, as well as the prestigious Installer of the Year award.

Long Fox Landscapes, which covers landscaping services in Shropshire and surrounding areas, was presented the Best Patio Transformation over 60m2 for their remarkable level of workmanship and creative design on a patio project. Judges were impressed with the utilisation of space, revitalising the patio from being previously unusable to now a space that the customer can relish in years to come.

Speaking of their win, Ed Fox, owner of Long Fox Landscapes said: “We are thrilled to receive recognition for the quality of our craftsmanship and creative designs, particularly in such a competitive field. We have some exciting projects lined up throughout Shropshire in the coming months that will truly highlight our landscaping skills and expertise further. We hope these projects will not only impress our clients, but also earn us a spot in next year’s awards!”

Neil Bills, General Manager for Bradstone, comments: “Ed and the team have showcased an outstanding patio transformation this year which is why we are thrilled to award them the winning prize. They have been a dedicated member of the Assured family and the Bradstone brand for many years, and the team have consistently grown stronger. This year, their work has truly stood out, demonstrating exceptional effort and skill and abilities. Congratulations to the team and we look forward to seeing what 2024 brings!”

The winning patio transformation. Photo: Long Fox Lanscapes

Bradstone is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden and driveway products and Bradstone Assured is its national family of professional installers, carefully selected and approved by the business for the superb levels of quality and craftsmanship the installers provide.

By Liam Pitts - Contributor