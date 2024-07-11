Bag a bargain at Ludlow charity's upcoming baby and children's sale

Ludlow NCT’s Nearly New Sale will be home to more than 30 stalls of quality second-hand maternity and children’s clothes, toys and more, as well as goods and support from local businesses.

Those in need of a clear-out are also urged to snap up selling spaces quickly, with the team organising the sale introducing super early bird prices for selling spaces and entry tickets bought in advance.

This sale will also offer a limited number of table spaces for sellers, with a 6ft table already conveniently set up on arrival.

Branch chair Nicola Twiddy said: “We’re so excited to announce the date of our next sale, which is always so popular among new and expectant parents.

“Our amazing team of volunteers is working hard behind the scenes to make this sale really special with a number of exciting plans in the pipeline – watch this space!”

She continued: “There will also be a space for parents to relax and unwind with refreshments and meet other local families.

“Limited super early bird-price tickets and selling spaces are already selling quickly, so we’re urging anyone interested to snap up tickets before they miss out.”

The branch is also looking for new volunteers to help support the running of the event – and other dates in the charity’s calendar.

Nicola added: “Becoming a volunteer means that you get early entry to our sales events, but also offers a brilliant opportunity to support local families, boost your confidence and enhance your CV. Anyone interested can get in touch with us via email or our Facebook page.”

The sale takes place from 10am-12pm on Sunday, September 29 at Ludlow Racecourse.

Early bird ticket holders and NCT members can get a head start on on-the-day buyers from 9.30am.

Tickets are available to buy now at nct.org.uk/event/46406279.

For updates and more information, follow the Ludlow NCT Facebook page at facebook.com/NCTludlow, or email branch.ludlow@nct.org.uk.

By Ceri Saunders - Contributor