Artist celebrates personal journey to the Shropshire Hills in new exhibition

‘Every Picture Tells A Story’ is a collection of works with stories attached. For the exhibition, Sarah has selected work demonstrating the versatility of silk when painted, dyed, collaged, stitched and woven. The pieces exhibited are very different in style and content but carefully chosen for the story they tell.

Sarah says: "I was born and raised on the Isle of Wight but am now settled in Wem, after a posting to RAF Shawbury brought us to Shropshire. ‘Every Picture Tells A Story’ follows my nomadic journey from island roots to the Shropshire Hills. Unsurprisingly, there is a heavy Wem and sweet pea theme!"

Rose Horner, Director of Wem Town Hall, says: "We are thrilled to have Sarah exhibiting at the town hall. She was the artist behind the ‘Part of Wem’ art project which hangs in the town hall foyer and her work can be seen across Shropshire."

The exhibition will run until August 31 in the gallery space at Wem Town Hall, see: wemtownhall.co.uk for further information.

By Emma Jones - Contributor