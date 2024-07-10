Town ready to celebrate its iconic heritage with annual sweet pea show

Organisers from Wem Town Hall and The Eckford Sweet Pea Society are excited to be bringing the show back to the iconic town for the third year in a row, after the original show hosts could no longer stage the show.

A hugely successful partnership between Wem Town Hall and the original show creators, The Eckford Sweet Pea Society, has meant that the show has been able to continue to celebrate Wem’s local heritage which brings flower enthusiasts from far and wide to the town. Wem is synonymous with the Sweet Pea flower, thanks to horticulturist Henry Eckford who cultivated over 200 varieties whilst living in the town.

The show aims to bring the local community together in celebration of the beautifully delicate flower, with classes for everyone from expert growers to children and novices. Rose Horner, Sweet Pea Show Manager says: “Wem is widely known as the home of the sweet pea and Wem Town Hall is delighted to play a part in celebrating our local heritage and bringing together a wonderful display of sweet peas - the beautiful perfume of the sweet peas is something that must be experienced, there is nothing quite like it. There will also be a variety of craft, gift and food stalls and Wem Town Hall’s café will be offering delicious afternoon teas, making an excellent day out for all ages.”

Wem Sweet Pea Show Floral Art Winner. Photo: Wem Town Hall

Twelve times Chelsea Gold Medallist, Eagle Sweet Peas, will present a showcase display of their award-winning varieties of sweet peas, and have seed available to buy.

The show takes place on Saturday, 20 July from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, 21 July from 10am to 3pm with a presentation of trophies on the Saturday at 3pm.

Wem Sweet Pea Show. Photo: Wem Town Hall

Tickets cost £3 for a day ticket or £5 for two days, children are free.

By Emma Jones - Contributor