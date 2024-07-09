Signed Harry Kane England shirt up for auction to support hospice

The brand new Number 9 England home kit shirt been donated to Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham and has gone up for sale on the charity’s eBay store.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirt, which is in mint condition with the tags still attached, will go directly towards patient care at the hospice which looks after patients from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Bayern Munich striker Kane, who captains the England national team, is widely regarded as one of the best football players of his generation.

England won a place at the Euro 2024 semi finals following a penalty shootout against Switzerland on Saturday. They will play the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Head of retail at Nightingale House, Katie Roberts, said: “This is a fantastic donation to the hospice and we hope it will raise a substantial amount of money to fund care for our patients.

“We have a fascinating assortment of items for sale in our shops and on our eBay site. This is all thanks to the generosity of our fantastic supporters and we cannot thank them enough.”

It costs almost £5m per year to run the hospice and proceeds from the charity’s shops in Borras, Mold, Wrexham city centre, Buckley, Oswestry and Whitchurch, go towards providing care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

The auction ends on Saturday, July 13 at 8pm. To bid on the item visit ebay.co.uk/itm/335469341449.

By C Jones - Contributor