New Auction at Gregynog Hall

To mark the new partnership with Gregynog, they will be holding a double bill of auctions in the historic Music Room. First up will be their flagship Welsh Sale on Saturday, 27 July followed by their inaugural British & European Art sale.

According to Ben Rogers Jones, auctioneer, “Staging two major auctions at Gregynog marks another milestone in the historic house’s history as well as in our company history.”

Exactly one hundred years ago, Gregynog became the home of art patrons Gwendoline and Margaret Davies. The Music Room was the focus of conferences, concerts, music festivals and the display of their Old Master, British and Impressionist masterpieces. In this famous room once hung artworks by Botticelli, El Greco, Daumier, Manet, Monet, and Cezanne.

Now Rogers Jones is bringing the best of Welsh art to collectors in Wales and beyond, from what was the beating heart of art collecting in 20th century Wales.

Ben Rogers Jones adds: “This famous room is sure to create a special atmosphere for these two special art auctions, and it really will be an amazing sight to see it full of bidders at Gregynog.”

“We hope, as a company, to honour the legacy of the Davies sisters.”

“Our new office will be a hub for existing and new Rogers Jones clients. We’ll be offering free appraisals and valuations, by appointment, and be able to consign items for any of our auctions and successful bidders can collect from here too. We have dedicated parking bays for customers and secure, insured storage so hopefully it’ll be a convenient and easy process for vendors and buyers alike.”

The new office will be officially launched with an extra-special viewing on Friday, 26 July with drinks and music. The Music Room will be open at 1pm for visitors to browse. At 3pm there will be a live musical interlude and complimentary wine and refreshments. Viewing will close at 7pm.

All are welcome to this unique art and music event – at a venue renowned for the visual arts and music-making in Wales.

In the Welsh Sale are fabulous artworks by Sir Kyffin Williams who had a close association with Gregynog, Charles Tunnicliffe, Claudia Williams, Ceri Richards, John Elwyn, Donald McIntyre, Josef Herman, Augustus John and Sir Frank Brangwyn.

The courtyard at Gregynog where the new Rogers Jones office will be based. Photo: Rogers Jones & Co

In the British & European Art Sale are examples by Ken Howard OBE, Dame Laura Knight, Sir Terry Frost, Theodore Major, Fred Yates and Craigie Aitchison.

A special mention must go to a painting by Gwen John which will be displayed alongside two bronzes from Gregynog’s permanent collection by August Rodin, who at one point was Gwen John’s lover.

The historic Music Room at Gregynog Hall where the auctions will be held. Photo: Rogers Jones & Co

Our new mid-Wales and borders regional office at Gregynog, is conveniently located at the archway entrance to the courtyard, next to the car park and in view of Gregynog’s welcoming café. There are two designated free-to-park spaces for customers immediately adjacent to the office.

Alongside the office are two designated storerooms offering a secure repository for your auction entries. Prospective vendors will be able to receive free appraisals and valuations at Gregynog and consign items there for any of our auctions, be that our Jewellery & Collectables in Cardiff or Antiques & Fine Art in Colwyn Bay or Cardiff. Successful bidders can also collect from Gregynog the lots they won at any of our auctions in Wales.

Ben Rogers Jones, auctioneer, with a Rodin sculpture at Gregynog. Photo: Rogers Jones & Co

Within easy reach from all directions, Gregynog Hall stands on the outskirts of the village of Tregynon. It is 14 miles from the market town of Welshpool and five miles from the Newtown by-pass, which provides quick access to Shrewsbury and Shropshire, Wrexham and north Wales, Cheshire, and the rest of mid-Wales and the borders. Liverpool, Birmingham and the Midlands are easily reached by car or train to Newtown.

Visitors may wish to enjoy Gregynog’s Grade I listed gardens or explore the estate, with walks though the Dingle and the Dell, the ancient Great Wood, or to the lily lake, which was created by Gwendoline Davies in the 1920s to replicate the series of Monet waterlily paintings in her collection. An instance of nature imitating art. However you spend your time, our auction experience at Gregynog promises to be a special occasion for vendors and bidders alike.

The picturesque Gregynog Hall. Photo: Gregynog Hall

For more information visit: rogersjones.co.uk.

By Mererid Wigley - Contributor