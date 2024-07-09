Lawley & District WI have a great time out in the local community

Members welcomed the Shrewsbury Street Pastors to their July meeting, where Steve and Pauline Archer gave a fascinating talk on their work within the 'Holy Trinity' - Churches, Council and Police.

They are not the police; working out of their office and their van in the city, their role is to 'Care - Listen - Help' with all the issues relating to night-time incidents and street sleepers, including river deaths.

An engaging couple, they were easy to listen to and very much admired by our members for the work they do - highly recommended.

Lawley & District WI are part of the Shropshire Federation, part of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes. We meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in St John’s Church Hall, Dawley Road, Lawley. Visitors are very welcome, please call club secretary Carol Powell in the first instance, on 07887 427196 - we look forward to hearing from you!

By Carol Powell - Contributor