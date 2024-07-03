Students to perform concert in aid of church organ restoration fund

The impressive pipe organ in All Saints Parish Church was installed in 1879 following a legacy from local resident James Oliver. The instrument was reconstructed and enlarged, by London based, Bevington Organ builders in 1899 and later overhauled in 1961 when the manual blower was replaced by an electric one; previously two choirboys took their turn in the task of pumping the blower via lever mechanism.

The organ has remained in its original condition making it a magnificent example of quality craftsmanship. All that sound and not an electrical component in sight! The historically significant instrument is still in regular use, much appreciated and with a major restoration should be fit to provide service for another 100+ years.

The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby music department has a very successful music tradition, which goes back well over 40 years and has ensured that the academy has become one of the country’s leading education establishments for musical opportunity for its students, with a high reputation within the youth music world. The music department is one of the very few left in the country, which still provides free instrumental lessons and operates a Saturday morning music college during term time, where many lessons and rehearsals take place. Both the Showband and Jazz Band from Abraham Darby have participated successfully in the National Concert Band Festival and National Festival of Music for Youth over the past 20 years.

Saturday's concert at All Saints Parish Church in Wellington is as a result of public demand for a repeat performance. Tickets for the 7.30pm performance are £10 adult, children £2.50 and are available on the door.

By Andrew Beach - Contributor