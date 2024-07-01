Sponsorship secured for cricket club's popular annual fireworks event

The Big Blast, Wellington Cricket Club's annual fireworks event, has been a popular local tradition for over 25 years. The event attracts large crowds with its impressive fireworks display, exciting rides, and a variety of stalls and food options. Proceeds from the event go towards sustaining the cricket club, which provides cricket opportunities for over 200 members annually, and to local charities. Last year's event raised over £900 for the Telford Crisis Support foodbank.

"We're incredibly excited to sponsor this local event and become more involved in the growing Wellington community," said Steve Parry, Director at Q Financial Services. "The Big Blast promises to be a fun-filled evening for families and residents, and we're proud to be a part of it."

David Ross, Club Secretary, said: “Q's sponsorship will significantly help us manage the costs of hosting this event, allowing us to focus on generating more funds for the club and its designated charities. This partnership also strengthens our ties with a community-focused local company who has been a long-standing supporter of the cricket club.

"Director Steve Parry is a former player at Wellington and a passionate cricket and local sports fan. The Big Blast 2024 promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a new pyrotechnics company contracted to deliver a more spectacular display. We will share more details closer to the event date."

By Libby Grew - Contributor