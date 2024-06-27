An unforgettable weekend of art and fundraising with a Shakespeare theme

Renowned for its innovative and dynamic approach, old friends of Willow Globe, The Factory always bring something unexpected with their visits and we look forward to any surprises this time. Previous audiences have even been asked to choose costumes! We are sure they will be captivated by this live performance of Shakespeare's gripping play, The Tempest, brought to life by the talented members of The Factory Theatre Company and directed by Madeleine Hyland. This classic tale of magic, betrayal, and redemption will be performed against the unique backdrop of the Willow Globe, an outdoor replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, providing a truly immersive experience for all attendees.

There will be a free family workshop at 4pm ‘My Tricksy Spirit’ before the performance at 7pm.

Sunday will feature Welcome to Gaza at 3pm, a poignant fundraiser dedicated to supporting the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Hands Up Project. The evening will be divided into two halves:

First Half: Play Reading The first half will showcase a reading of Welcome to Gaza, a new play that has emerged from years of dedicated work by the Hands Up Project with children and young people in Gaza. This compilation of moving, beautiful, and often humourous scripts, written by teenagers in Gaza and the West Bank, is framed by a narrative conceived by acclaimed playwright Peter Oswald. While Welcome to Gaza was initiated before the current crisis in Palestine, it thoughtfully incorporates new responses to ongoing events, offering a powerful reflection on the suffering and resilience of the Palestinian people.

Second Half: Music, Poetry, and Discussion The second half will feature a diverse array of performances, including music, poetry, and a space for open discussion. This segment will also include poignant messages from Palestinian artists and theatres, such as The Freedom Theatre, Theatre for Everybody Gaza, and AZ Theatre, curated by Nadia Nadif. This multi-faceted program aims to foster a deeper understanding and solidarity with the people of Palestine. It will include music by Sennen Timcke, with storyteller’s soaring vocals, compellingly original melodies and subtly political lyrics, described as “gorgeously atmospheric” (BBC Introducing).

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will directly benefit the Hands Up Project and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. These organisations are dedicated to providing vital aid and support to Palestinian children and their families, ensuring that their essential needs are met in these challenging times.

For more information about the Hands Up Project, please visit handsupproject.org and for more about the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, visit pcrf.net.

Join us for a weekend of extraordinary performances and heartfelt solidarity at the Willow Globe. Your presence and support can make a significant difference in the lives of Palestinian children.

By Jacquie Blake - Contributor