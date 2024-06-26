Bridge restoration complete after a decade of fundraising and hard work

The Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust has been working tirelessly to raise the money for this bridge and finally, after nearly a decade of fundraising, it stands proudly before us – the last built obstacle on the Monty before the Welsh border at Llanymynech. Of course, there is the issue of the canal restoration itself, but the Shropshire Union Canal Society are busy restoring the section joining the canal to the bridge.

Michael Limbrey, who has been one of the leading lights of the project said: “It’s been a long haul but it’s just wonderful to see the finished bridge and I think it will speed up the restoration as it will inspire others to get involved and finally close the ’Shropshire Gap’ – it can’t come too soon”.

The ‘Shropshire Gap’ is the colloquial name for the unrestored section of the Monty canal between Crickheath and Llanymynech, it’s a wonderful country walk, you should try it.

By Chris Bryan-Smith - Contributor