“The Real Ken Dodd” - documentary to be screened in Shrewsbury and introduced by Ken's widow Lady Dodd

What is the most amazing coincidence though is that it’s only when she looked back at her tour schedule Anne realised that it was exactly the same date seven years ago on June 23, 2017, in what was Ken’s 90th year, that Sir Ken Dodd gave one of his last ever performances on that same stage.

This brand new film which has never been broadcast is full of Ken's greatest comic performances and lifts the veil on many secrets of the Squire of Knotty Ash and is a must-see for all Doddy fans.

Many of Ken's admirers like Harry Hill, Lee Mack, Miriam Margolyes, Johnny Vegas and Sir Ian McKellen talk to Anne about how much of an influence Ken was and in one of his final interviews Paul O' Grady tells Anne how he was inspired by Ken's imaginary world of the Diddy Men.

Poster: Heart & Soul Films

In this candid, insightful film you are taken backstage behind the red curtain revealing a far more intriguing man than the public or even his wife ever realised.

Narrated by Miriam Margolyes, a long-standing fan and friend who got her first big break working with Doddy, the fly-on-the-wall cameras follow Anne as she wrestles to preserve Ken's enormous comic and musical legacy and ensures that Ken has become the first comic to have a National Museum exhibition celebrating his 70 years of bringing "Happiness" to audiences across Britain.

And if you haven't seen it yet the Doddy exhibition at The Museum of Liverpool has been extended and is still on until July 7.

By Lorna Dickinson - Contributor