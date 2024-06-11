New cancer support group invites people to '5k Your Way'
A new cancer support group is coming to Telford on Saturday, June 29 and is inviting people of all ages and abilities to join them.
5K Your Way, Move Against Cancer, is a monthly meet up and uses Telford parkrun as the meeting point which is the last Saturday of each month, 8.45am for a 9am start.
The group invite anyone who's living with and beyond cancer, families friends and healthcare professionals, whether they walk, jog, run, cheer-on, or even volunteer at parkrun, and they always finish with a coffee!
You can register at moveagainstcancer.org/5kyw-registration/
By Janine Felton - Contributor