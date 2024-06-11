New cancer support group invites people to '5k Your Way'

5K Your Way, Move Against Cancer, is a monthly meet up and uses Telford parkrun as the meeting point which is the last Saturday of each month, 8.45am for a 9am start.

The group invite anyone who's living with and beyond cancer, families friends and healthcare professionals, whether they walk, jog, run, cheer-on, or even volunteer at parkrun, and they always finish with a coffee!

You can register at moveagainstcancer.org/5kyw-registration/

By Janine Felton - Contributor