Association get together for AGM and to enjoy 'lovely' meal

The association helps partially sighted and blind members of the community of Radnorshire to get help with how to receive assistance, access bodies which can help with financial support, and meet together to chat, share matters of mutual interest and time together, in a friendly, sociable environment.

The meeting was followed by a lovely meal prepared by the Metropole hotel in Llandrindod Wells, where there were sales stalls offering gifts and sight aids.

The RAB also organises social events with meals and entertainment, afternoon teas and an annual outing. We always welcome new members, for more details please contact our secretary Mike Edwards on 01544 267114 or email mikeedwards397@gmail.com.

By Roy Palmer - Contributor