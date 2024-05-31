Contemporary art exhibition’s ‘amazing start’

A highlight for Sam was the attendance of sponsor Patrick Smitheman, Managing Director of Harwood The Estate Agent of nearby Broseley, who not only attended the preview, but also purchased a painting.

“This was brilliant,” said organiser Sam. “We were already indebted to Patrick for his sponsorship, and for him to then purchase a painting at the preview, was a gem.

“Nine different artists from across the UK, specialising in printmaking, painting, mixed media, ceramics, abstract landscapes, florals, and statement portraits, have come together to showcase their work in the Beyond Boundaries Exhibition at the Footprint Gallery.”

Sam added: “Each day two artists will be in attendance to welcome visitors, discuss art, and help select pieces that they love. Original artwork brings joy and a unique style to people's homes.”

The visitor book is full of amazing comments with one standout remark being ‘Superb! Best exhibition I’ve seen for a long time,’” she noted.

“We are sharing the cost of hiring the gallery, and Beyond Boundaries is our first exhibition together at The Footprint Gallery. We hope to attract people from a wide area.”

Patrick Smitheman shared his thoughts: “After visiting the preview, I was surprised by the gallery's facilities - I hadn't even realised it was there.

“The variety of art on display is impressive, with something for every taste. Whether you're looking for a centrepiece for your new home, a small momento, or a framed print for your office desk, there's a range of artwork to fit any budget. Art exhibitions are for everyone!”

The exhibition runs daily from 10am to 4pm until June 2 with free entry. Footprint Gallery is at the Jackfield Tile Museum.

By Peter Love - Contributor