Dubai flights at Birmingham Airport cancelled and heavily delayed after drone attack sparks huge fire in Gulf nation

All flights to and from Dubai International Airport were suspended today after an Iranian drone attack sparked a huge fire.

The world's second-busiest airport closed just before 5.30am local time (1.30am GMT) as flames and smoke soared into the night sky. The drone was confirmed to have smashed into a fuel tank.

Dubai Civil Defence teams confirmed the situation "remains under control, with no spread of the fire".

A smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 16, 2026. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Flights are now gradually resuming from Dubai Airport but journeys will be cancelled and delayed as a knock-on effect.

Dubai Airports said: "Dubai Airports confirms the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International (DXB) to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights."

At Birmingham Airport, an arriving and departing Emirates Dubai flight is cancelled today. Another departing flight to Dubai is scheduled to go ahead but is severely delayed.

Birmingham International Airport. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Listed below are the impacted flights at Birmingham Airport today.

Departures

13:40 Emirates to Dubai - estimated departure 20:35

20:50 Emirates to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

18:45 Emirates from Dubai - cancelled

Despite the delays and cancellations there is an Emirates flight from Dubai due to land at Birmingham Airport at around 11.15am today.

Gulf states like the UAE have been forced to contend with more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since war broke out in Iran on February 28.

Just days ago, at least four people were injured after two drones fell near Dubai International.

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the UAE since the outbreak of war.

It still warns Brits in Dubai of regional escalation and to "stay away from areas around security or military facilities and US or Israeli government facilities".

The Foreign Office adds: "Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information.

"If local authorities advise you to take shelter, stay indoors or move to the nearest safe building immediately. Limit your movements to essential journeys only.

"If you are away from your home or hotel, and an attack occurs or you receive an alert from the official UAE warning system, seek shelter in the closest building immediately."