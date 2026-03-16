Chaos at Dubai Airport as flights suspended again after drone attack - is it still closed?

Today's attack marks the third such incident at the airport, one of the world's busiest international travel hubs, since Iran commenced assaults on Gulf nations on February 28.

Tehran has stated these strikes are aimed at the US presence in the region, following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Dubai authorities scrambled to tackle a fire near the city's international airport today following a drone attack.

It caused flights to be temporarily suspended at the airport. No injuries were reported in the incident and flights were resuming just after 6am.

A smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 16, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

In its latest update Dubai Airports said: "Dubai Airports confirms the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights."

Emirates announced that it expects to operate a limited schedule after 10am Dubai local time today.

It said: "Unfortunately, some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled. Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on reaccommodation options.

"Please check flight status on http://emirates.com to ensure your flight is operating before heading to the airport.

"You can amend bookings and rebook flights online within 72 hours of your original departure date by visiting http://emirat.es/managebooking or 'Manage Your Booking' on the Emirates app.

"If you are unable to rebook, please contact us. If you booked with a travel agent, please contact them for rebooking. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran.

The latest incident in the Gulf nation saw two drones fall near Dubai Airport injuring four people.