Trump orders strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen and issues new warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump has ordered a series of air strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” until Iranian-backed Houthi rebels cease their attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor.

Mr Trump said on social media: “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.

“No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

He also warned Iran to stop supporting the rebel group, promising to hold the country “fully accountable” for the actions of its proxy.

Mr Trump issued a new warning to Iran (AP)

The move comes two weeks after the American leader sent a letter to Iranian leaders offering a path to restarting bilateral talks between the countries on Iran’s advancing nuclear weapons programme that Mr Trump has said he will not allow to become operational.

The Houthis reported a series of explosions in their territory on Saturday evening. Images circulating online showed plumes of black smoke over the area of the Sanaa airport complex, which includes a sprawling military facility.

At least nine people were killed, said Anees al-Asbahi, spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry. In a statement on social media, he said another nine were injured.

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, said the air strikes will not deter them and they would retaliate against the US.

“Sanaa will remain Gaza’s shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges,” he added on social media.

The air strikes come a few days after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing in waters off Yemen in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza. There have been no Houthi attacks reported since then.

The United States, Israel and Britain have previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen. Israel’s military declined to comment.

“These relentless assaults have cost the US and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” Mr Trump said.