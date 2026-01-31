Former senior police officer has enjoyed meteoric rise to UUP leadership

Incoming Ulster Unionist leader Jon Burrows has enjoyed one of the fastest political rises in Northern Ireland’s history.

From leading the police in the region’s second city of Londonderry, Mr Burrows went on to head up the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) discipline branch.

After completing 22 years’ service, he established himself as a political commentator before being co-opted by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) to fill an Assembly seat vacancy in North Antrim last year.

Now, he will lead the party and has spoken of ambitions to restore the once-leading party of unionism back to the helm.

Jon Burrows during a meeting of the Stormont Education committee (NIAssembly/PA)

Originally from Bangor, Co Down, Mr Burrows followed in the footsteps of his father Colin, a former assistant chief constable of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).

He has also written with pride about his grandfather Stanley Burrows, a D-Day hero.

His profile on the UUP website describes him having worked as a police officer nationally, but predominantly in Northern Ireland with the PSNI.

His profile rose as he took up the role of area commander in Foyle and saw threats against police, including in 2012 a plot by dissident republicans attaching a bomb to a bicycle as part of a trap to kill officers.

He was also based in Derry in 2013 when Constable Philippa Reynolds, 27, tragically died in a crash involving a stolen car.

Speaking in the Assembly in December, he criticised the “paltry sentence” which the driver who was convicted of manslaughter received.

Mr Burrows went on to serve as chief inspector operations for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and finished his policing career as head of the PSNI’s discipline branch.

After leaving the PSNI in 2021, Mr Burrows made a name for himself in speaking out on issues around policing via the Burrows Blog, social media and both broadcast and print media.

Ulster Unionist MLA Jon Burrows, alongside MLA Diana Armstrong, who will become the party’s deputy leader (David Young/PA)

This included criticising the decision to discipline two junior officers after making an arrest following a commemoration for those killed in the loyalist attack at Sean Graham’s bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in 1992 as “one of the worst examples of leadership”.

He has also been critical of Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson.

His path led up the stately Prince of Wales Avenue to Parliament Buildings at Stormont last summer after he passed what the UUP termed a “rigorous internal selection process with independent oversight” to become a North Antrim MLA.

This arose following the resignation of Colin Crawford and the party then hailed the former’s replacement as an “exceptional individual”.

Over the last six months, Mr Burrows quickly became one of the most outspoken MLAs.

He has been an active member of the Education Committee, but far from limited himself to that policy area.

He has been critical of Sinn Fein, accusing them of “interference in policing”, opposed the “distortion of history” around Northern Ireland’s troubled past, advocated for prison dog Bailey at Magilligan and taken part in some sharp exchanges in the chamber.

During Mr Burrows’ first media interviews as an MLA, he dismissed questions over whether he would like to some day lead the party by saying they were not “serious”.

Less than a year later, he made a bid, alongside deputy leader hopeful Diana Armstrong, to do just that, describing a need for “fresh talent”.