Fly-tipping cases jumped nearly 10% last year to new highs, council data shows

The number of fly-tipping cases councils had to deal with last year jumped nearly 10% on the previous year to 1.26 million, official figures show.

Local authorities in England recorded a 9% rise in fly-tipping incidents in 2024/2025 from the 1.15 million they had to deal with in 2023/2024, and the highest figures since new methods for recording cases were introduced in 2018/2019.

The figures from the Environment Department (Defra) relate to rubbish illegally dumped on public land, with private landowners across the country facing clear-up costs from the scourge of having waste fly-tipped on their property.

The data from councils reveal that nearly two thirds of cases (62%) involved household waste, with 777,000 incidents in 2024/2025, up on the 688,000 that had to be cleared up the previous year.

Fly-tipping is on the rise, according to English local authorities (Phil Barnett/PA)

Household waste ranges from black bags of day-to-day rubbish to old furniture, carpets and bric-a-brac from loft and shed clearances.

Fly-tipping most commonly occurs on pavements and roads, accounting for more than a third of cases (37%), according to the figures, and almost a third of incidents (31%) were the size of a small van load, while 27% were the equivalent to a car boot or less.

But 52,000 cases involved an amount of rubbish that was equivalent to a tipper lorry load or more, with these larger cases costing English councils £19.3 million to clear up last year.

In addition to the figures from local authorities, the Environment Agency dealt with 98 incidents of large-scale illegal dumping in 2024/2025, Defra said.

The number of enforcement actions by councils was up 8% in 2024/2025 to 572,000 while the number of fixed penalty notices issued was also up 9% to 69,000.

But the total number of court fines was down 9% to 1,250 and the combined value of the fines also decreased from £730,000 the previous year to £673,000 in 2024/2025, the figures show, although average fines increased slightly.

As the figures were announced, Defra published new guidance to help councils seize and crush more vehicles used for fly-tipping, or repurpose them for clean-up operations, along with advice on how to take cases to court.

Councils are also being urged to name and shame fly-tippers on social media.

Defra Minister Mary Creagh said: “We are empowering local authorities to clamp down on waste cowboys and restore pride in our local areas.

“I share the public’s fury at seeing our streets, parks and fields used as dumping grounds.

“Fly-tippers should know – if you use your van to trash our countryside, don’t be surprised when it ends up on the scrapheap.

She added: “This Government is investing in cutting-edge technology and boosting Environment Agency funding to put more waste crime officers on the ground, while introducing tougher checks and penalties for those who break the law.”